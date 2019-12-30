Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after buying an additional 265,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 91,371 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

