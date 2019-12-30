Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

