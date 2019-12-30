U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut U.S. Global Investors from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $1.33 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.