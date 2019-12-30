Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.68. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hemisphere Media Group Upgraded at BidaskClub
Hemisphere Media Group Upgraded at BidaskClub
U.S. Global Investors Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
U.S. Global Investors Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
Extreme Networks Downgraded by BidaskClub
Extreme Networks Downgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group to Sell
BidaskClub Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group to Sell
First Financial Bankshares Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine
First Financial Bankshares Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine
Marchex and RightsCorp Critical Review
Marchex and RightsCorp Critical Review


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report