Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.68. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

