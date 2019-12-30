BidaskClub Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of FRGI opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

