BidaskClub Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of FRGI opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
