First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.17. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $1,486,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 193.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.