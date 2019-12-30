Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) vs. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Financial Analysis

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.0% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlassian and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 11 0 2.65 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlassian presently has a consensus target price of $141.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Aware.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -24.95% -2.76% -0.65% Aware -1.61% -0.36% -0.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.21 billion 12.20 -$637.62 million ($0.17) -712.47 Aware $16.13 million 4.53 $1.23 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats Aware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

