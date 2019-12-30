$69.68 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post $69.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $68.83 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $67.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $269.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIFI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $506.08 million, a P/E ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 1.03.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

