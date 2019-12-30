Comparing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and MidSouth Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSL)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and MidSouth Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 2.18 $8.79 million $1.23 13.96 MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92

Limestone Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Limestone Bancorp and MidSouth Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 MidSouth Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than MidSouth Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and MidSouth Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 20.45% 11.01% 0.98% MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats MidSouth Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

