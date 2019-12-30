$120.15 Million in Sales Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post sales of $120.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.52 million and the highest is $120.78 million. Haynes International posted sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $521.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.39 million to $538.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haynes International.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.