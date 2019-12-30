Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $168.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.30 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. posted sales of $164.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $720.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $722.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.56 on Monday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after buying an additional 51,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

