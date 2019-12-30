$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.43 million and the lowest is $12.17 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $11.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $52.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $53.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.22 million, with estimates ranging from $55.12 million to $59.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

GLAD opened at $10.09 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.