Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.92 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce sales of $53.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.47 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $42.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $203.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $204.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.65 million, with estimates ranging from $212.60 million to $216.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $857.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

