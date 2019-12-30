Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.59. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 655,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

