City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. City has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of City by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 100.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of City by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

