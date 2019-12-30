CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. CorVel has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,315. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CorVel by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorVel by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 57.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

