CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.71 on Friday. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

