Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 496.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

