Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.24. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

