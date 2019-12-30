Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 239,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
ZEUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $17.66 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
