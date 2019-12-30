Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 239,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $17.66 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

