Short Interest in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Rises By 5.3%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 13,860,000 shares. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $47.61 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,854 shares of company stock valued at $771,301. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

