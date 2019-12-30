Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 16.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

