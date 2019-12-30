Codan (ASX:CDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.57

Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$7.57 ($5.37) and last traded at A$7.57 ($5.37), with a volume of 296584 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.41 ($5.26).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$6.66 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.

In related news, insider Donald McGurk sold 40,061 shares of Codan stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72), for a total transaction of A$266,806.26 ($189,224.30).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

