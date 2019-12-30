Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.70.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $201.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $193.15. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $146.35 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

