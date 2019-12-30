Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman purchased 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700 over the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTL opened at $0.90 on Monday. Westell Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

