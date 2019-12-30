Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Update

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 616,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zafgen by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZFGN shares. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities cut Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

