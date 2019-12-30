Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Update

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

WING stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

