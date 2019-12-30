Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Montage Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montage Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Montage Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE MR opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $280.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,351 shares in the last quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 36,247.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

