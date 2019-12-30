Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of SPH opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

