ValuEngine Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
