ValuEngine Upgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

