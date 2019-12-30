Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $383.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $290.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

GTLS opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 34.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Chart Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 183,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

