Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $575.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.64 million to $583.81 million. GoPro posted sales of $377.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

GPRO opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GoPro by 3,479.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,415 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoPro by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

