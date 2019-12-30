$310.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report $310.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $328.90 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

GPOR stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $513.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

