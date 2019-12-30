Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.36 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $23.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $99.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.86 million to $99.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.61 million, with estimates ranging from $106.53 million to $106.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $476.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

