Head to Head Analysis: Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) versus Arco Platform (OTCMKTS:ARCE)

Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Eos International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eos International and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 10.70 -$22.54 million $0.27 167.41

Eos International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eos International and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Eos International.

Profitability

This table compares Eos International and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos International N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

Summary

Arco Platform beats Eos International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Web?integrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

