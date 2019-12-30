Critical Contrast: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) & Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Lazydays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $608.19 million 0.06 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LMP Automotive and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.87%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lazydays -0.19% -1.55% -0.32%

Summary

Lazydays beats LMP Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates six dealership locations in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

