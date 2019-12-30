Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $49.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $198.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.70 million to $206.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $624.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

