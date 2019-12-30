$499.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $499.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.40 million and the highest is $504.61 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $584.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

