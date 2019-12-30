ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIP. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.