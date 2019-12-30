ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANIP. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.
ANIP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
