Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of -0.87. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Kenneth T. Sim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

