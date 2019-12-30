Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18. Balchem has a 12 month low of $74.74 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Balchem by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

