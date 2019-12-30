GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 20,190,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,542 shares of company stock worth $77,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

