Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VCYT opened at $29.10 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
