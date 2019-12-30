Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VCYT opened at $29.10 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $34,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,486 shares of company stock worth $3,479,894. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

