ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CL King began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $828,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,593. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 24.36%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

