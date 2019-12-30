TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TrueCar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,660 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TrueCar by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 615,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 198,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

