Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Down 5.3% in December

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $93.20 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

