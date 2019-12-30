Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

