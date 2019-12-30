Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Short Interest Update

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $31.41.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.