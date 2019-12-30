Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TOO opened at $1.54 on Friday. Teekay Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 174,120 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,762,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $307,661,000 after acquiring an additional 56,587,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.