Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teekay Offshore Partners Downgraded by ValuEngine
Teekay Offshore Partners Downgraded by ValuEngine
Black Diamond Group Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Black Diamond Group Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ValuEngine Upgrades Voxeljet to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Voxeljet to “Hold”
Wyndham Destinations Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Wyndham Destinations Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
ARC Resources Downgraded by ValuEngine
ARC Resources Downgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report