Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

