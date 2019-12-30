Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.93.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
